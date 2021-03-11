Noise cancelling earphones to give an uninterrupted listening experience

Silicone Ear-Tips

These bluetooth earphones have 14 hours of playback. The noise cancellation works even in silence. Philips Performance has a detailed sound and a powerful bass. It has a line-in for charging and wired listening. There are three interchangeable silicone ear-tips. It comes with a carry pouch to store the earphones when they’re not in use. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these earphones close.

Comfortable Neckband

These Bluetooth earphones provide 7 hours of playback. They are actively noise cancelling. A comfortable neckband with silicone cover provides a natural, ergonomic fit to 1More Dual drive during prolonged use. Incisive Noise Cancellation (INC) technology lets in the important sounds while blocking out the annoying sounds. A 3C battery allows for up to 3x faster charging speed, making sure you are always free to enjoy your music. 10 minutes of charging allows for 3 hours of playback.

Dust and water resistant

These Bluetooth earpods are designed for secure fit and amazing durability. Its ergonomic shape makes eargels exceptionally comfortable and the ideal fit for every type of ear. Jabra Elite Earbuds has an IP55 weather-resistant rating against dust and water. It filters out the world and focuses on your music with its noise cancelling feature.

Industry Noise Cancellation

The Industry leading Noise Cancellation lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Sony WF Earbuds adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation. Artificial intelligence learns and suggests places where users often go to such as home, work, station and gym. Its quick attention mode allows the user to quickly cover their left ear bud to lower down the volume. The wear detection mode enables the earphones to detect when placed in the ear.