Ultimate comfort

This is a night suit/ capri set for women that has been designed and developed keeping the ultimate comfort of the user in mind. It is made from 100% super soft hosiery cotton which is breathable and gives maximum long lasting comfort in summers. It has elasticated waistbands with drawstrings that provide super comfort during your sleep. It comes in different bright colours and modern graphic prints. The premium coned cotton fabric provides ultimate comfort and gives a relaxed fit. It can be worn as loungewear, nightwear, leisurewear, activewear, relaxed wear and for all other purposes. Fflirtygo Top and Capri Set for Women Cotton, Night Dress, Lounge Wear – Night Suit Set for Women, White Motif Printed On Purple Color Top and 3/4th Pyjama Set for Women Nightwear needs cold machine wash with mild detergents and ironing from reverse side.

Authentic design

This night suit set consists of a printed Kurta and pyjamas. It is stitched from 100% pure cotton and has a regular fit. This night suit set comes in different colours and sizes and gives a comfort/relaxed feeling at night. This brand ensures quality satisfaction and timely delivery with pure authenticity. TOSHIKA Women's Floral Print Cotton Night Suit Set requires hand washing only.

Regular cotton

This printed night suit set consists of a half-sleeve shirt with a notched collar and a full length Pyjama. The fabric is made from pure cotton and is a regular fit. This night dress can also be worn as loungewear and home wear. It comes in different colours. Cierge Women's Cotton Printed Night Suit Set requires gentle wash without the use of any harmful chemicals.

Relaxed feeling

This night suit set consists of a three-quarter sleeved top with a round neck and a pyjama. It is made from pure cotton and has prints all over the suit. This suit is suitable for nightwear and even lounge wear or home wear. It comes in different sizes ranging from small to XXL. The inner elastic waistband with drawstring closure gives a comfortable and relaxed feeling. This nightwear comes in vibrant colours. XOYA Women Ethnic Cotton Night Suits for Women only need hand-washing..