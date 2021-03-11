Night Gear for Running

LED band

Shadow Securitronics Sports LED Glow Safety Arm-Leg Reflective bands have been designed to save your life during morning walk, jogging, exercising at the roadside or beach side. Studies have shown that the majority of accidents happen from 4 am to 6 pm when people drive faster than necessary and tend to fall asleep on the wheels. These bands will provide safety during fog weather and a dusky environment. .This will make you more visible. User friendly adjustable straps and ideal for outdoor sports, large scale festivals, party, concerts, and employee events. It has 4 modes, steady, fast, normal flash and power off. Powered with a small button battery, this LED Slap band provides 360 degree ultra-high visibility in dusk and night time activities. The brightness is much higher than the glow in the dark glow sticks. That means greater safety for you, your children or your pet from negligent and distracted drivers.

Reflective Gear

Anyone who does exercise knows and understands the most important elements to exercising. When running, cycling or taking a basic walk it is important to be noticeable, hydrated. You also want to ensure that all components being carried stay secure on the athlete during the run. Most significant is to stay safe at all times. In addition an essential aspect to exercising is to avoid any interference with your activity, caused through wearing bulky clothing or carrying objects that slow you down. Clinch Star's Reflective Vest and Belt is great for Running and is also a multipurpose illuminated set with a pocket, removable bottle holder, and arm bands that assist your run with minimal interference. Our reflective vest or belt includes a high visibility adjustable water bottle holder, and two reflector arm bands. Each reflector band can be either placed on your arm or can be attached to a carriage, placed on a small dog or cat as a collar. When finished doing your exercise, all reflective components can be placed inside the bag included.

Night Runner Shoe

Be noticed and run without fear. Running in the dark can be a real pleasure, but could be dangerous if passing cars can’t see you. Our shoe light is designed to provide you with enough light. Fits elastic laces and traditional shoelaces. Our light can remain stable on your shoes while running in the light angles of your choice. ADD GEAR Noctlite Night Runner Shoe Light is built tough with long-lasting quality at the forefront, allowing you to focus on your training in all conditions. Tried and tested by athletes, for athletes, in even the harshest conditions - including heavy rain, extreme heat, and even the extreme cold in ice and snow. Put yourself and your training to the test, because Noctlite has got you covered. Its long-lasting lithium ion batteries will retain light for your activities for up to 30 hours.

Night Gear

Whether you are at your Factory, Warehouse or on the Road ensure you’re visible during night times. Let the oncoming operating equipment notice you with our reflective safety belt. These Imported Safety Security Reflective Adjustable Vest Belt Gear Stripe Night Running suits for both men and Women, from size S to XXL and pack of 1. You can wear these reflective suspenders over any shirt, tops, jersey or jacket. These are fully adjustable suspenders, lightweight and have an extremely wide reflector band that assures 360 high visibility from 800 feet on all weather conditions such as night, fog, rain, dark.