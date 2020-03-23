Newborn checklist - what you need before the baby comes!

Pigeon Silicone Pacifier

A pacifier can truly save your mental health in those first few years. This unisex one with a fun Aeroplane detail is safe for your baby and designed to support and soothe through their natural sucking movements. Well-constructed and stain-resistant for easy cleaning, this is a great place to start your baby off in the early days. This pacifier's classic nipple shape and well thought through design make it a good option to take with you when traveling or even heading out to run errands. Keep your baby entertained and occupied safely with this easy to use and uniquely shaped binky.

U-grow Digital Thermometer/Flexible Tip

Complete your baby first aid kit with a high-quality baby thermometer. Why? Because fevers can be tricky and a high-quality thermometer like the U-grow Digital Thermometer can deliver quick and accurate readings when you need it most. The ingenious flexible tip makes this digital thermometer useful especially when you have a wriggling baby. Equipped with an audible warning to let you know when the measurement is complete, it also stores the last recorded reading to help you keep track. Easy to operate and featuring a large digital display, there is even a high-temperature alert when the reading goes above 38°C or 100.4F.

R for Rabbit Hide and Seek- Smart Folding Baby Bed Cum Cot/Crib

When your baby enters your home, the first thing he or she might need is a place to rest. This R for Rabbit Hide and Seek- Smart Folding Baby Bed Cum Cot/Crib has a number of useful features making it just the thing you need to keep your little one safe and secure. Air Mesh on all four sides makes sure there is enough ventilation while the added bassinet layer and mattress it’s an ideal place from 0-12 months. After this, it can be removed and turned into a great baby cot which can be used until your child is three years old. With the combination of wheels, legs, easy folding, and compact build, you can take this anywhere either around the house or even when traveling.

Philips Avent 2-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser (Multicolour)

Cleaning, washing, and sterilizing the feeding bottles can be tedious especially if your baby is sick or fussy and needs more of your attention at that time. This is why a baby bottle sterilizer like this one by Phillips is important. It efficiently sterilizes bottles and accessories and has a compact design that won't take up much space. The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing the most harmful germs without using chemicals. Leave it closed to keep the contents sterile for up to 24 hours. The sterilizing cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically letting you spend more time with your baby every day.

