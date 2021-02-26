Neem oil to keep your plants healthy

Best for use in big gardens

With high levels of azadirachtin, the active ingredient in neem oil, this product is a highly effective pest repellant. Being entirely plant-based, it is safe for the environment, and you can use it on all kinds of fruit and vegetable plants. Through multiple modes of action, this liquid helps to control the infestation of pests, including mites, mealybugs, aphids, and caterpillars. You won’t have to worry about running out of this liquid as it has a two-year shelf life and you only require 5ml of this liquid per litre of water. For an economical path to a wholesome, pest-free garden, choose this product.

For vibrant and healthy-looking plants

This natural herbicide works by forming a natural protective layer between your plants and various crawling and flying pests. As it mixes easily with water to form an emulsion, you can use any pump bottle to spray it onto your plants effortlessly. This product comes in a convenient plastic pouch which makes pouring the oil easy and non-messy. As a bonus, you also get a free measuring cup so you’ll always pour the right amount for your garden.

Tough on pests, easy on the environment

Made from only natural ingredients, this product is non-toxic and safe to use in homes with children and pets. While efficiently eliminating a variety of leaf sucking and chewing insects that destroy plants, this organic oil doesn’t affect beneficial insects like honey bees, ladybird beetles and earthworms. You won’t have to worry about dangerous residue on your leaves as this oil is harmless to the affected plant. Apart from controlling pest populations, a benefit of using neem oil is that it helps you maintain the soil’s fertility.

Best for home gardens

Keeping your plants happy is easy with this powerful herbicide. Suitable for all kinds of plants, You will see the best results when applied as a spray on the leaves. As this solution is pre-emulsified, you won’t have any problems mixing it into water. With regular use, you can free your garden from diseases and pests like black spot, powdery mildew, fungus and insect larvae. What’s more, you can even use this versatile oil as a household pesticide to keep your home free from insects like cockroaches, bedbugs and ants. For hassle-free pest control for your plants at home, pick this oil.