N95 masks to keep you safe

Best suited for allergies

Filtering out 95% of pollutant particles like dust and pollen from the air, this lightweight mask can keep you from breathing in all types of airborne hazards. Made from skin-friendly materials, this product has a soft cover web on the inner side that ensures comfort even if used for many hours. What sets this mask apart from the rest is the activated carbon filter layer that provides excellent relief from odors like smoke and organic vapors.

If you’re looking to protect yourself from allergens that might be lurking in the air, this mask is your best bet.

For high levels of protection

Whether you’re looking for a mask to keep out pollen or solid haze particles, this is the mask for you. The outer layer effectively blocks out the bigger pollutant particles while the middle layer keeps out dust and particles as small as 2.5 micrometers. We found breathing easy and without humidity build-up thanks to the soft layer of fabric inside the mask. Made to sit comfortably on all shapes of faces, the durable elastic straps, and adjustable nose piece helps to create an optimum seal.

You can set your mind at ease as this mask is CE approved and meets the highest quality standards.

Breathe easy with this mask

With five layers of protection, you can’t go wrong buying this mask. Featuring superior filtration capabilities, these masks can effectively block particles of pollution, bacteria, and germs from 0.3 to 1.0 micrometers in size. Don’t stress about water damage as the mask’s design allows for splash resistance and the innermost layer absorbs moisture as you breathe out. If you wear spectacles, you can find relief from foggy eyeglasses as the one-way respiratory valves vents help vent moisture away when you exhale.

From gardening and construction to use in public areas, this mask gives peace of mind while offering versatile protection.

Ideal for outdoors

This reliable face mask offers the best respiratory protection from irritants and infections for the entire family. The elastic ear loops the mask can accommodate different users and are great for fast donning. Crafted from tough, yet flexible non-woven polypropylene fiber, this product gives durability and comfort without irritating the skin. With proper adjustment of the nose strip and mask on your face, you can breathe in clean air filtered through multiple layers of high-quality protection.

If you live an active lifestyle, we recommend this product as an affordable solution to help you stay healthy.