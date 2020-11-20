Must have skirts that will make you the life of any party

Good Quality Material

Here is a shirt and skirt set that is suitable for absolutely any occasion. This set has been tailored from premium quality rayon material. It consists of a solid red shirt and a long black skirt with beautiful golden print. The color combination and simple print completes the look of the set. Daevish Women Shirt and Skirt Set give this attire a subtle ethnic look which can be worn a casual putting or festive parties too. It is available in wide range of sizes.

Classy Traditional Look

Are you looking for an elegant skirt that you can mix and match with any of your blouses and tops? Then we have the right choice for you. JANAK Women’s skirt is made of a traditional silk fabric with shantoon lining, giving it a royal look and comfort. This skirt has a full length of 40 inches and comes in a beautiful kali pattern. Along with comfort, these handcrafted skirts come in three gorgeous colors that can be matched with any simple top or blouse. The wait is of free size and can stretch comfortably up to 44 inches.

Attractive Look

This skirt is great to be worn at parties and weddings. It is made of good quality soft polyester material and to give you utmost comfort, it has a soft crepe lining on the inside. The skirt is quite long and has a very pretty flare design. With its beautiful pattern, the skirt features a very catchy red color with a simple golden piping on its bottom edge. It is also available in six other attractive colors. It has a very comfortable waist fit with drawstring so you can adjust its tightness according to your convenience. Studio Shringaar Women’s Skirt has a very plain and traditional look which will look great if you pair it with a dazzling golden blouse and heavy jhumkas.

Contemporary Look

Here is a trendy shirt and skirt set that will make head turns everywhere. The shirt is made of a cotton slub material and the skirt is made of good quality rayon. The look of this set is very contemporary, with a white shirt and navy blue skirt base. This set has a very intricate golden design printed on it which enhances the overall look of the set. Stylum Printed Rayon Shirt and Skirt Set is absolutely stunning and you can pair this up with high heels and golden jhumkas to add a traditional touch to your outfit.