Must have nail accessories for your nail art kit

Self-adhesive stickers

YouGlow comes with Solid Self Adhesive Nail Art Stickers for your manicure. It comes in a multicolour pack of 3 which comprises of 48 Stickers. It is waterproof which makes it long lasting. These are non-toxic and are available in variety of colours to choose from. They are easy to use and easy to apply as it is coming in one size, which fits all. It comes with an instruction manual. This can surely be used by anyone to amp up their style quotient.

Fake French nails

If you plan on getting fake nails and are tired of getting your nails peeled of very time it starts growing then go ahead and get fake nails. This fake acrylic nails will help you DIY the look you always wanted. They are long so you can cut it to the desired height. They are reusable and can be used for both personal as well as professional use. It is made up of highest quality and causes no harm since it is non toxic.

Rhinestones for Nail Art manicures

Western world brands has come up with this set of 10 different shapes of nail art decorations for your manicure. They are perfect for professional as well as personal use. They are easy and fun to apply. Start by applying glue on the base of your nails and put these decorations with the help of a stick. Top it up with a transparent coat to seal it. The set has rhinestones, 3D shapes, sequences and different assorted shapes.

Artificial reusable nails

Colour Blast comes with a set of 100 pcs of fake acrylic nails with a bottle of glue. This is super convenient since it is compact and easy to use. There are 10 different sizes for 10 different nails. Each size is separately packed for convenience and is in the colour natural. They cause no harm since they are made up of non-toxic material and do not smell. These can also act as a perfect gift for any occasion.