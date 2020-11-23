Musical toys for children to have fun with

Wooden musical bunny car

This wooden pull-along bunny car by Lakshya India, which creates a drumming sound while dragging it with the string attached. The toy has a special mechanism which eliminates the need for any electronic power and doesn’t require batteries to operate on, hence making it economical, and safe for children. Natural wood and colours used with fine edges that makes it suitable for small children and keeps them safe. The toy helps in developing your child’s cognition and enunciates his pattern recognition. And also helps in his development inducing hand and eye coordination, thinking and imagination. This handmade toy is befitting for gifting your loved ones for their children.

Voice Control

Sky Tech brings for your child a dancing, rolling and spinning monkey with voice command, along with musical affects. This toy starts and spins 360 degrees and starts dancing as soon as you clap near it due to the sensor. The toy comes with mesmerizing light and sound effects. This cute little monkey toy is battery operated and can move, flip and turn the bucket in its hand. The toy is suitable for your baby, it is 100% safe and would incite curiosity along with attracting your child towards it.

Light and music

This little toy train from Vikas gift gallery is equipped with 4d multicolour lights and music. This toy is operated on 3 AA batteries and starts as soon as you switch it on. Producing music along with colourful lights, this toy would catch your child’s eye. The understanding of different lights and music would help your child in learning better. This is a great toy for parents who want to keep their children busy for extended periods of time.

Improves Observation

Zest 4 Toyz brings their bump and go stunt tricycle with 4d lights. The toy dances and produces lights as soon as it is switched on. The 360 degrees rotating movement with bright lights in the tyres makes it look quite attractive once it’s turned on. The toy is battery operated and requires 3AA batteries to run on. Once turned on, the bump and go technology helps it to change its direction on impact with a surface, making it unstoppable. It engages your little one for hours. Built with ABS plastic which comes in a combination of bright and vivid colour combination. The non-toxicity makes the toy suitable for your children and keeps them safe. The motion and colours would help your child learn and develop observation skills.