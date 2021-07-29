Dancing princess

Funblast Princess dancing dolls can be a wonderful present for kids. This beautiful princess doll is 7in height and is powered by AA batteries that are easily available. The music, dance and flashlights of the doll provide an overall sensory appeal and keep children entertained.It has an easy turn-on/off switch and can move on the floor with ease while changing directions in case of obstacles.

High quality

Toyshine pinki musical dancing girl doll is designed from high-quality plastic that is durable and non-toxic making it child safe. This colourful toy operates on 3 AA batteries and performs functions like moving forward or backward along with dance moves on music. The bump and go feature in the doll activates in case it hits a wall moving the doll in another direction. The flashlights make the doll more attractive. This musical dancing toy comes with an easy on/off switch and is appropriate for children above 3 years of age.

Quack quack

Henicx duckling musical toy is an excellent toy for toddlers as they are attracted to its colorful design and shape. The toy is equipped with lights and sound and works on 3 AA batteries that are included in the set. It moves forward, backward,left and right along with moving its hands and swinging the sunglasses. The universal wheel attached to it enables it to avoid any kind of obstacles on the way. The ABS material used to make the toy is eco-friendly and non-toxic providing a smooth surface finish.

Stunt dog

Zest 4 toyz musical dog toy comes in the shape of a cute dog with a crystal ball on its nose that can light up. The wheel on the base of the dog helps it move around on a flat surface. The lights and sound add to its feature and make this toy more attractive for toddlers. With the help of the wheel, it can also perform some cool functions like taking a 360-degree turn.