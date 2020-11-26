Mundus to bring out the South Indian man in you

Traditional style

Two golden linings on the MCR Cotton Golden Kassavu outfit gives this mundu a rich look. One line is thicker than the other and this is a great mundu to wear for festive occasions where you want to stand out. It is long-lasting and highly resistant to damage. The cloth is very soft with an ivory color all over the fiber making it look more traditional and bright. This mundu is a great option as a gift as well. It will give the wearer a very regal bearing.

Free size mundu

Ramraj is one of the most recognized names in Tamil Nadu for their style of clothing and attention to detail on their traditional dresses. The freestyle mundu by Ramraj has a thin golden border that gives it a very stylish look. These mundus/veshtis can be worn both at home as casual wear as well as for formal occassions. The best part about this garment is that is a free-size one which means it can be worn by any age group. Do not use a washing machine to clean this mundu as the heavy washing mechanism may cause the colour to fade.

Velcro pocket mundu

In today’s fast-paced world, a lot of men don’t know how to wear a lungi or a veshti or a mundu. This veclro mundu by Prakasam Cotton is a 100% cotton mundu with velcro making it very easy to wear and take it off. You don’t have to spend a lot of time trying to fix the length or the folds of the garment. It’s as close to a plug and play garment for a man as can ever be made. You don’t have to worry about discomfort either. It also has a single pocket where you can carry your phone and wallet. It’s a great piece for someone who is just starting to wear traditional clothes.

Black & Grey Dhotis

These dhotis are made out of cotton and are perfect to wear for daily use. You can wear it at home as well as quick trips to the neighbourhood store. These dhotis are nice and breezy, and are quite stylist too. It gives a very contemporary look. The dhotis come in a pack of two. One of the dhotis has black lining with a white border that is garnished with grey color. The other one is grey lining with the same white border with black color on the side. The bottom of the dhoti is lined with a thick white border making it so exquisite and fashionable for men at home.