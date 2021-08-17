For a tidy room

This toy storage closet has seven trays on which to store all your kid's stuff. A vibrant cover creates convenient compartments for you to easily divide and organise items. The height of the closet can also be adjusted as per your preference. The quilted cover serves to protect your items from dust and you’ll find it comes off easily for washing when required. The toy organiser can hold a lot of items and is a great solution to messy rooms. Buy it as it is a great way to save space.

For a fun kids corner

This organiser comes with a bright pink cover and features cartoon dolls, which are sure to excite and amuse your little one. The toy closet can be easily assembled for use and packs away conveniently for easy storage or transport. You’ll find moving and repositioning it effortless as it comes equipped with four wheels. At 58 inches in height your kids won’t have any trouble taking out and returning toys to all shelves. For a toy organiser that’s easy to assemble and portable, choose this one.

A versatile space saver

This is a great closet for toys, clothes and more. You can store the toys your child frequently plays with on lower shelves, while toys that require supervision can be placed on higher shelves. The box has 5 shelves that are large enough and offer plenty of space to store items. The toy closets cover sports fun cartoon characters that add to its charm, and makes it a perfect addition to any kid's room. The toy organiser also has sturdy side compartments to store easily accessible items. If you’re looking for an organiser that offers easy storage and accessibility, this one has our vote.

Hassle free storage option

This toy box is outfitted with 7 shelves for storing and organising your child's playthings. The plastic frame is sturdy and well built. And has a covering that serves to secure the items placed on the shelves. The toy box can be easily wheeled around and placed anywhere in a room for easy access. The covering sports 4 side pockets to store items that you frequently use, like baby bottles and kids diapers. The toy box's covering features a zipper closure, a simple yet convenient method to access your items. Buy this toy box for its many storage options.