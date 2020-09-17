Multipurpose basket organisers for every home

Stackable storage for any space

Great for storing toys, books and any number of lightweight knick-knacks, this multipurpose pair of baskets are easy to stack and beautiful to look at. Each basket has a lid, and the beautiful cut-work pattern makes sure air passes through it and keeps it ventilated. Spacious and big enough for several uses around the house, pick this set if you're looking for sturdy, durable storage that is pretty enough to place in your living room, child's room or your kitchen.

Premium quality kitchen storage

Rounded corners, lids that make it easy to stack and handles to help you pull it out of the fridge - organising your kitchen just became more uncomplicated than ever before. Three baskets of the same size, made of 100% food-grade, BPA-Free virgin plastic allow you to store everything from fruits and veggies on your kitchen counter to meats and cold cuts in your freezer with ease. We loved the fact that they were dishwasher safe, easy to clean and maintain and an utterly innovative idea for modern organising needs.

Countertop beauty organiser

Putting things away in a closet is easy, but arranging a bathroom countertop can be a real challenge. If you've been looking for something that's both aesthetically pleasing and does the job well, we're happy to report that these check every box. Perfect for organising hair accessories and skincare on your bathroom counter, now you can have everything at arm's reach and in a neat format. The clean, minimalist design makes this high-quality product a must-have for a clutter-free bathroom counter.

Versatile container

This set of storage baskets feature a large compartment that's great for all kinds of jars, bottles, tools and stationery items. With two handles to easily carry or move it from place to place, school teachers can use it to house crafting supplies and teaching aids, kids can use it for sorting toys, and school books and moms will love it for putting together bath accessories, cleaning supplies, and tons more. Conveniently stackable when not in use, the striking colours and attractive design make it easy to place anywhere in your home or office to keep things neat and tidy.