Multiplayer Games For PS4

Real Player Motion Game

EA Sports UFC 3 revolutionizes fighting movement with Real Player Motion Tech, a new gameplay animation technology that delivers the most fluid and responsive motion ever. Every punch, kick, block and counter has been recaptured and rebuilt on cutting-edge animation tech to look and feel life-like and responsive, delivering the most strategic, competitive fighting experience in franchise history. In G.O.A.T. Career Mode, players can build fight hype to gain fans, earn cash to train at new gyms and create heated rivalries with other fighters to capture the world's attention. How you promote outside of the Octagon matters as much as how you perform inside of it as you progress to becoming the Greatest of All Time. In addition, an all-new suite of customizable multiplayer modes let you and your friends get into the Octagon and face off in fast, fun, intense bouts where a highlight-reel knockout is always one strike away and victory can happen in the blink of an eye.

Racing Games

Seamlessly join a world where your friends are already racing and chasing with no lobbies. Need For Speed: Rivals Hits destroys the line between single player and multiplayer gameplay. Racers are lone wolves out for their own glory driving agile cars built for high speed racing and epic chases. Cops work in teams to hunt down and bust racers using the full power of the police force. Intense racing moments are made even more thrilling with access to technology and upgrades customized to each side of the law. Racers can choose evasion technology from jammers to electromagnetic pulses. Power up your car with the latest performance upgrades and technology, and personalize your car with fresh paint jobs, liveries, custom license plates, rims, and decals to show off your style to your friends and rivals. With its rich authentic customization and five distinctive overlapping stories each inspired by a real world icon and every choice, every second, every minute propels your playing experience on your journey to become the ultimate icon. Need for Speed delivers on what fans have been requesting and what the franchise stands for – deep customisation, an authentic open world filled with real world car culture, and a narrative that drives your game.

Sports Game

Play the greatest games now with EA Sports FIFA 18. Take your adventures online wherever you get your favourite entertainment in your hands. EA Sports makes your virtual world a more vibrant, realistic spectrum of colours. EA Sports FIFA 18 blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds. With EA Sports FIFA 18 (PS4) you'll experience authentic World Cup gameplay, teams, stadiums, and more. Play through the official tournament structure, craft your own custom tournament using any licensed teams in FIFA 18, or even build your own international dream squad in a FIFA Ultimate Team World Cup.

Motorsport game

Be it alone, with friends or in the definitive online racing competition so real that it’s recognised by the FIA. Experience the most realistic looking cars available with true-to-life graphics. Drive 140 of the fastest and most sought after cars in the world, from exclusive prototypes to the best in real world motoring. Race on 19 different tracks and locations including the legendary Nürburgring and Tokyo Expressway. With Gran turismo: Sport - PS4 - standard edition you get instant access to only the fast, desirable driving machines on the planet and experience the thrill of speed without limitation.