Multi utility Swiss army knife to get you out of any situation

Complete knife tool kit

A stainless steel Swiss Army foldable knife tool kit having 24 functions encased in rubberised ABS scales. It comprises of Small Screwdriver, Can Opener , Large Knife, Philips Screwdriver, Compass, Scissors, Signal Light, Pliers, Inch Ruler, Hook Remover, Saw, Fish Scaler, Nail Cleaner, Wood/Metal File, Small Knife, Large Slotted Screwdriver, Bottle Opener, Magnifying Glass, Wire Stripper, Keyring, Medium Slotted Screwdriver, Corkscrew, Reamer Punch and a Mini Slotted Screwdriver. iGRiD Stainless Swiss Army Folding Knife Tool Kit is strong yet lightweight assisting you in both outdoor and indoor projects.

Compact design

A nine functional adjustable wrench knife that has a very sturdy, strong and durable make giving a very rugged look. It consists of 3 Changeable Screwdrivers, LED Torch, Bottle Openers. This ShivExim Traveller Multi 9-in-1 Adjustable Wrench Knife 9 Function Multi Utility Swiss Knife comes in a black nylon belt pouch. If you love traveling, this multi utility swiss knife is going to be of great use to you.

Sleek design

A swiss Army style knife set made of high quality stainless steel having 11 functions. It consists of Can Opener, Leather Punch, Needle, Toothpick, Nail File, Tweezers, Key Ring, Bottle Opener, Knife, Wine Opener, Saw, Screwdriver, Hook Remover and Scissors. The knife and a sharp edge so you are advised to keep it out of children’s reach. Alexvyan 11 In 1 Stainless Steel Multi Functional Swiss Army Style Knife is a lifesaver pocket size small device ideal for camping, hiking and other outdoor activities.