Multi-Functional Pocket Tools

Stainless Steel Multi-Functional Hand Tool Set

Who hasn’t wished for a way to save your tool kit space and expense without misplacing each tool at different places. Inditradition Silver Stainless Steel Multi-Functional Pocket Hand Tool Set is a must have product for day to day life whether at home or office. It’s a very innovative hand tool with 10 different tools In 1 Integration design. 10 different tools in 1 :- Hatchet, Hammer, Pliers, Phillips head screwdriver, Mini wood Saw, Slotted point screwdriver, Wrench, Wire cutter, Nail file, Bottle opener tool. Must-have EDC multi tool - Ideal for camping, fishing, hiking and DIY jobs. Can cut, pry, twist the screw, open fire hydrant, saw wood, strong enough to shatter the glass curtain wall, cut the rope curtain in a dangerous escape etc. And as for the safety side it is covered with a smooth wooden handle to prevent hurting your hands and comes with a free Carry Cover. If you are into adventures then this is an ideal product for you to carry while camping, fishing, hiking, DIY etc.

Multi Pocket tool set

Now travel safe and light with ShivExim Traveller Multi 9-in-1 Adjustable Wrench Knife with 3 Changeable Screwdrivers, LED Torch, Bottle Openers and Nylon Belt Pouch along with a 9 Function Multi Utility Swiss Knife. With ShivExim Traveller Multi 9-in-1 there is no need to haul out a heavy toolbox at home, tough enough to survive the harshest conditions. It is a durable product that will always come in handy while travelling, trekking, camping or even while at home.

Stainless Steel MultifunctionTool

Carry this handy tool on your adventurous trips or keep one at home or in your car and be prepared for all kinds of emergencies. DRUCILA Stainless Steel Multifunction Hand Tac Tool has a sturdy construction which adds to the longevity of the tool. It comes with a belt pouch making it perfect for camping, automobiles, and home uses. This 18-in-1 TAC tool comprises the claw, nose plier, wire cutter, hammer, knife, screwdriver, branch saw, V-type stripper, branch saw, coarse saw, file, flat head screwdriver, slotted screwdriver, 4 wrenches(6, 7, 8, 10mm) and a bottle opener. Its compact design and ergonomic design of the TAC tool makes it portable and ideal for travelling.

Wrench Tools

No need to carry so many hand tools in your toolbox to fix fitting problems. Just bring one wrench and solve all your problems related to Auto, Home, Outdoors and more. UNIQUE VATIKA Socket Wrench Tools is uniquely designed as a 48-in-1 socket wrench that instantly becomes the right tool for any job by simply clicking between the different sizes or swivelling it and making your work easy. You don’t need multiple socket wrenches or large tool kits. Ergonomics handle design makes you cosy when you use it. With Cr-v Alloy Steel Material and its handle with Rubber Sleeve ensures safety and prevents it from slipping or falling off.

The wrench lets you work at 45 angles. The tiger wrench is handy, convenient and saves you time tackling projects around the house, on the road, on the job, anywhere this professional-grade 360 rotating head that quickly changes to the size you need. It's easy to adjust 360 Degree Quick Rotating Heads and the 45 Degree Angle for hard to reach places is ideal for professional workers as well as beginners. This will be a good buy as it is quite durable because of its rugged construction means it's built to last and ready to stand up to years of heavy use along with its triple chrome plated with full-polish finish, so it's easy to clean and corrosion resistant.