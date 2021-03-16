Move freely during rains without any hassle with these Water Resistant Backpacks

Laptop Backpack with Rain Cover

Hoteon Golden Wolf Laptop Backpack with Rain Cover is an antitheft business travel laptop backpack that comes with a Locker so you never have to worry about someone stealing your laptop, iPad, file, and other valuables. Ideal for work, high school, college, university, traveling, hiking, cycling, or camping with its back padding made of breathable mesh and foam to keep you cool, and lining on the shoulder straps to prevent backaches and cutting into your shoulders. Durable metal zippers close and open smoothly, ensuring long-lasting usage every day. Matching waterproof rain cover included, with a strap to attach it to your backpack, so that you can use this bag in any season and all weather conditions, making it a great choice for outdoor use.

Waterproof Backpack

This Laptop/Casual/School/College Backpack has two side water bottle pockets along with 2 main compartments and a front pocket making it perfect for hands-free travel. TIYAS Waterproof Backpack is made of water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect your laptop, notebook and other important stuff. There are separate pockets for mobile devices, business cards and other daily tools in quick-access compartments

Nylon Laptop Backpack

This exquisite bag is comfortable and easy to carry, with a variety of functions. It can be used for outdoor sports, hiking, shopping, business travel, school use, camping, cycling, and partying throughout the year. EUME Day Twist Laptop Backpack is made of superior quality Nylon PU and milange PU Coated Fabric. It is a water-resistant and breathable material. Large capacity, large enough to carry what you need. Professional contracted position design. You can hold your stuff for Multi-Day travel or other outdoor activities. This backpack not only can withstand the test of capacity but also help you hold stuff organized. The reducing burden system design makes your travel more convenient. The classic backpack could be used for carrying a laptop and it can effectively reduce the burden.

Mi Business Casual Water Resistant Laptop Backpack

The eye-catching thing about Mi Business Casual Water Resistant Laptop Backpack is its advanced IPX4 coating on the material ensures resistance to water entering from any direction making it completely waterproof. The backpack comes with 2 main compartments and can comfortably fit a 15.2-inch laptop. The backpack has multiple organizers to store all of your items and also comes with an anti-theft pocket to keep your valuables like passport, wallet, etc. You also have an invisible zipper pocket on the edge of the back panel that acts as a guard for any valuable items such as TWS/ Earbuds, Passport, Phone against theft. The extra cushioned back and straps are bliss for your back and make it easy to carry it all day long hence making it ideal for daily users.