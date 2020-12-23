Mousepads to enhance your gaming experience

Speed-Type gaming mousepad

The Redgear MP35 Speed Type Gaming Mousepad is also available in control type variant and you get it in three different sizes – small, medium and large. The speed type surface mousepad has been designed using excellent technology as well as craftsmanship, keeping in mind professional gamers. The size of the mouse mat is – 350mm x 250mm x 4mm. It goes with all gaming mouses and provides consistent in game controls, making it incredibly smooth and fast!

Marvel mousepad

The Golden Feather Anti-Skid Marvel Avengers Super Heroes Designer Mouse Pad is suitable for – gamers, graphic designers as well as those individuals who might use a mouse for long sessions. It has a high quality cloth surface which helps to promote a smooth mouse gliding experience, along with enhanced precision. This mousepad is steady, thick and has a rubberized base to ensure that the mousepad stays in place. The premium soft material ensures comfort for you while using the mouse, and it works well with both lazer as well as optical mouses.

Hard gaming mousepad

The Amazon Basics Hard Gaming Mousepad with LED Lighting Effects helps to promote both speed and precision, and is ideal for intense gaming sessions. It has a hard and consistent surface to ensure every mouse movement is transferred into cursor movement. The LED lighting has 3 colour changes and 7 static colours, without any software. Its non-slip rubber base provides a stable placement and connects to power using a USB cable, which is included. It comes with a one year limited warranty.

