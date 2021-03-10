Motorcycle Tank Bags for extra space while riding

Tank Bag

Abs Universal size tank bag black is made of code matte material that adds for longer life. It’s tested on long trips to Ladakh, spit after that it’s available for you now. It’s an ideal choice for any bike when you plan a long/short journey. Its wind and water resistant, it has a total five pockets outside for proper use on long rides, in its two water resistant pockets are transparent which is useful for mobile and navigation devices as well as you can use side pockets for action cam/ chargers/ power banks/batteries. Detachable backpack hanging system so that anyone can use it as a travel/tracking bag. It's a magnet system that makes your bag more sticky and stable on each bike no matter your tank tank made of iron or plastic covering. Includes 2 long flaps for tank protection from scratches. It has stretchable ropes included for a perfect grip on your tank. It’s adjustable while filling petrol and you don't need to remove your bag completely. 24l capacity water resistant with extra waterproof cover 3 useful pockets. Hassle less petrol filling universal size and fitment for any bike tested on long rides.

Motorcycle Tank Bag

Golden Riders Zeta is a perfect option for motorcycle riders while looking out for motorcycle baggage solutions. It is an aerodynamic design medium size bag for bikes with metallic and non-metallic tanks. It has a minimalist shape with more storage space. It mounts well on metallic tanks with magnets and on non-metal tanks with bungee cords. Its shape & design allows better view over the mobile phone screen while riding. It's a perfect option for riders looking out for medium size bags for frequent or daily use while riding. Handy to carry in hand with telescopic handle or sling with shoulder strap. Extra safety with fluorescent colour rainstorm cover against rain and 3M reflective taping to fight low visibility conditions.

Motorcycle Tank Bag with Rain Cover

A much awaited product for touring is here. The highest quality motorcycle tank bags have been produced by Raida. All of our stylish tank bags are made from 1680D, with soft protective non-slip base material and have touch screen device friendly map pockets for your GPS or smartphone. Most of the Raida motorcycle tank bags are available in magnetic mount or in strap mount and come with a 100 percent waterproof rain-cover. So whether you're riding a sportbike, naked bike, cruiser or Adventure motorcycle, Raida has a tank bag for you. Go for it. Raida RD-GPS Magnetic tank Bag. Protective base material prevents slipping or marking and includes waterproof rain cover. It is a midsized tank bag that easily fits on all sized motorcycles with convenient side pockets, holds smaller items for easy access and has fully expandable for extra storage and can easily fit full face helmets.

Motorcycle Tank Bag

Carry what you need with ease thanks to this motorcycle tail bag by AmazonBasics. The bag makes a nice alternative to a backpack. It takes the carrying weight off your shoulders, which makes for a more comfortable ride. The tail bag attaches easily to the back of your motorcycle. It is made of heavy-duty fabric with water-resistant backing, the tail bag provides maximum weather and abrasion protection. Its foam panels provide structure and offer added protection to stored items inside. Made of heavy-duty fabric with water-resistant backing, the motorcycle tank bag provides maximum weather and abrasion protection. Its foam panels provide structure, plus offer added protection to stored items inside. A high-visibility cover comes included, which helps protect both the bag and stored belongings during stormy weather. It also has an expandable zippered cargo compartment with scratch resistant, non-slip bottom.