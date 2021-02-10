Monster trucks to bring out the adventure in your kids

The rock climber

The stand out feature of this Craftopia Monster Off-Road Truck is the fact that it’s an all-terrain toy made specifically for outdoor play. Comes with a remote control so your kids can be far away from whatever off-road troubles come in the way. There is an entire suspension fitted in the wheel stands to help smoothen the ride and tires are made from safe & high-quality TPE that helps have a good grip while driving. The front has a smooth-safe design that protects it from impacts. The remote control works on 2.4 GHz wireless which ensures long-distance communication.

The black monster

This ARHA IINTERNATIONAL Rock Crawler Off-Road R/C Monster Truck is a looker with its unique design and especially in its black-green color combination. It has a very powerful motor which helps with the high surface climb and driving anywhere. It also has front wheel alignment & 4-wheel drive for those extra rough pavements. The rubber of tires is made from kid-safe polymer. The remote is given a unique shape which makes it comfortable to play for long periods of time. The whole setup can work on rechargeable batteries.

Here comes the King

The fact that this truck is made by Hot Wheels is credible in itself. This is a 1:64 replica of a real monster truck which makes this toy all the cooler. The toy weighs 118 grams making it lightweight for your kids to play with. Every purchase also includes a collectible wheel. It does not require any batteries to run which means no worries of changing batteries or battery spill. This truck comes in a wide assortment of colors as part of a special edition with each edition having a different theme

For the mechanic

Talk about building your own truck from scratch! This LEGO City Great Vehicles Monster Truck 60251 Building Set from Lego contains individual pieces that are to be assembled together to get the final product. This helps your kid in not only having a great time but also learning a thing or two about vehicles in general. The product is from LEGO meaning all the parts are made from kid-safe polymers and 100% sturdy built to stand the harshest beatings of kids. Everything comes with printed and easy to follow instructions so that Kids can build it themselves with the least amount of intervention from parents.