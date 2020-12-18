Moisturising sheet masks for dry skin

The power of 5

This pack of five masks come with unique key ingredients that help you to protect and heal your skin. These include - avocado, green tea, shea butter, lemon and olive. Each of these ingredients focuses on soothing, hydrating, and moisturizing your, skin and reveal younger-looking invigorated skin. These masks will give your skin salon-like treatment at home. Suitable for normal to dry skin type, to use - remove mask sheet from the pack and place it on your face, leave it on for 15 mins, remove the mask sheet and pat the excess serum into your skin.

Enriched with Green tea

Intensely hydrating, skin-soothing, this sheet mask is enriched with fresh moisture from delicately fragrant green tea. Green tea is a powerful antibacterial agent that assists in treating acne and unclogging pores. This sheet mask uses this ingredient to intensely hydrate your skin to reduce any redness caused by acne and soothe the skin. To use - wash your face with mild soap and then use toner, pat dry your face, place the mask on your face by avoiding eye and lip area, leave on for 10-20 minutes and then remove. Gently pat dry the access serum on your face for further absorption. A great buy to hydrate your skin and moisturize it.

Get Salon like treatment at home

Get facial-like glow at home with these serum sheet masks. Available in a pack of five, each mask includes ingredients like pomegranate, charcoal, neem, lemon, sakura flowers that come with enriching nutrients that brighten, glow, purify, hydrate, firm and detox your skin. To use - unfold the mask, apply on clean face with blue protective film facing outwards, remove the blue film, adjust the mask to the contours of your face leave it on for 15mins. Remove mask and gently massage your face with the excess serum. Suitable for normal to dry skin type, these masks packed with hydrating serums will help you achieve your sk

For a deeply-hydrating experience

This three-piece vitamin-enriched mask is made using natural plant fibres, which have more elasticity and toughness than normal fabric masks. Together, they help to restore the skin's moisture, promoting a more revitalized and youthful complexion. These facial mask sheets provide good air-permeability and moisture absorption and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. A deeply-hydrating experience, these face mask sheets infuse your skin with vital moisture while helping improve overall tone and firmness. Perfect for combination skin type, add to cart if you want firmer, healthier, more balanced skin for radiant confidence.