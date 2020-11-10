Moisturising baby wipes to keep your baby clean

Works well for sensitive skin types

Made with Indian aloe and Almond oil, these wipes moisturise as you wipe, thus keeping the babies skin from infections and rashes. The soothing lavender scent calms and relaxes while the wipes are well made and don't tear easily. Alcohol, silicon and lanolin-free, these wipes are the perfect choice for babies with sensitive skin. First-time parents and wise stalwarts all say get these without a second thought.

Best natural wipes

Affordably priced if your heart is set on natural ingredients, we think you should give these polyester-free, unbleached organic bamboo based wipes wipe a try. If you worry about using ingredients you can't identify on your baby's skin; you'll feel a lot better knowing that the Made Safe Organization certifies these wipes. Bamboo fibre is more breathable than cotton fibre, making it gentle and soothing on your baby's skin. Buy this if you're looking for a hypoallergenic and environmentally friendly option.

Soft yet tough on messes

These mild wipes are loved by moms and doctors alike. Mildly scented and free of harmful chemicals that can sometimes trigger allergic reactions or rashes in babies, these come handy even during the worst diaper changes. Ph-balanced, hypoallergenic and thick enough to get the job done, use these wipes to gently, yet thoroughly clean your baby at home or on the go. The travel-sized pack makes it great for your diaper bag, and less is more as you get more with every pull.

Thick and moisturising.

If you're looking for a great all-round wipe that is both soap and alcohol-free, it doesn't get better than these wipes. With no harmful chemicals and material that feels soft against the skin, you can rest assured that your baby gets 100% gentle care with every swipe. Each peel-top pack comes with 80 sturdy wipes that are large enough to fully protect your hands from any mess or wipe down surfaces when out and about. Buy these if you're looking for multipurpose wipes that stay moist for a long, long time.