Model Planes & Building Games for Kids

Propeller Plane

‘Play’ is one the most crucial aspects of a child’s development, so why not make it more interesting by letting them build their own toys. LEGO 31099 Propeller Plane lets your imagination run free and build something completely new. Get ready to fly with this awesome 3 in 1 set, a propeller plane, jet plane and helicopter with landing pad. Battery-free toys help boost kids’ independent play and problem-solving skills, plus it gives them the joy of coming up with new stories all on their own. The sleek jet plane is ready for adventure wherever kids go. This awesome 3 in 1 set inspires open-ended opportunities for kids to build, rebuild, reimagine and play and is fun to build and hours of play.

Planes models Educational

Encouraging creative role play with kids is very important at their young age. Plastic Mechanix Planes give you a chance to build your own world featuring 3 models It carries detailed manuals to learn the basics of fitting and guide them the process to build 7 unique models by using 81 parts that includes non-toxic plastic, nuts, bolts, spanner and screwdriver. The high quality non-toxic plastic and selected tools will be friendly to your child’s little hands so that they have fun while creating various models. These parts can be used over and over again to create 7 and many more models as far as your kid’s imagination flies. Encourages your child to take the first step in the world of engineering and develop their skills. This constructional toy inspires your child to enjoy creating new models and allow them to use their imagination to see what else they can come up with. The main benefit of this product is that its spare parts are available for purchase on the brand website all the time hence there are no worries if the kids misplace any of the parts.

FunBlast 3111 Architect Series

FunBlast 3111 Architect Series 3 in 1 – Fighter Jet, Boat & Airplane Building Brick Building Block for Kids are educational DIY Toys for Kids consisting of 241+ Pcs. FunBlast Colorful pattern 3 in 1 brick building block play set delivers hours and hours of fun and creation. A wonderful variety of shapes, sizes, and bright colors for sorting, counting, patterning, stacking and easy to play, just push link bars together to create appealing models like chairs, house, robot toy, car toy, aero plane, train and more. It’s suitable for adults and kids to connect during good times with family and to improve relationships when at home and even social skills as they learn to play and interact with other children. This architect building blocks comes in a box, which makes it very convenient to store the brick blocks and carry them from one place to another. This brick building block set is made up of high-quality, non-toxic & durable plastic with all toy safety standards, which are safe and reliable for kids.

Retro Aircraft Model

This is a handcrafted vintage plane model made of wrought iron will be a great addition to your vintage collections. It could be a toy plane model for kids to boost up their imagination skills away from the virtual world and modern remote controlled toys. Ages Behind Retro Airplane Aircraft Model is a great handicraft collection and will be a great gift option for your loved ones. It could give your shelves an aesthetic appeal if used as a home or office décor. The propeller of the plane is well made and can move freely.