Mobile phone stands for easy viewing pleasure

Gizga Essentials Laptop Stand

The height adjustment allows the stand to be used for various purposes. The adjustment also allows for better ergonomics according to a person’s height. It is made from aluminium to make it usable for all kinds of work. The table is capable of holding all laptop sizes available in the market. It is very helpful and useful in all kinds of table work like typing, watching a movie etc. The table give an ergonomic position for you to sit and work in the most comfortable position without creating pressure on your back. It is extremely lightweight and foldable making it easy to carry and store.

Tizum Multi Angle Portable Stand

It has an anodized plastic finishing for that premium touch and finish. It has a solid built with top quality hinges that ensures that the product will last long. The ergonomic design that provides seamless viewing angles from all directions. This stand makes it super easy to watch videos and play games. It has a universal design and size that fits all kinds of phones and tablets. It provides hands free usability for watching videos, playing games and reading books. Holds 4–10-inch devices with ease. It has rubber pads at the bottom of the stand to avoid slipping over surfaces.

AmazonBasics Multi-Angle Portable Stand

This portable stand makes using mobile phones and laptops comfortable and hands-free. It can fit in a 4- to 10-inch tablet or smartphone. The stand easily adjusts to multiple viewing angles using the convenient side button. It can hold devices in either portrait or landscape position. It is compatible with Kindle, iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy / tab, Google Nexus, HTC, LG, Nokia Lumia, OnePlus, and many more. It has a removable rubber pad for slip and scratch-resistant performance. The durable zinc-alloy body can hold up to 4.9 kg making it perfect if you want to use it for laptops as well as mobile phones.

GIZGA Multi-Angle Portable & Universal Stand

It is a portable and universal stand for 7–10-inch tablets, laptops and cell phones. It uses high-quality environmental engineering plastic material, effective to reduce travel weight. This stand is designed in a manner which makes adjusting the height super easy. The adjustable height makes the stand convenient to watch movies, read books and much more. The double leg is made of high quality at the bottom of the anti skid foam material making it stable. Devices on the stand can be placed horizontally as well as vertically. What makes this stand unique is that it can unfold and stand up as a tripod to hold a tablet or mobile phone.