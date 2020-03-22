Mixer/grinders to complete your kitchen

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder

Crafted to satisfy the toughest Indian masalas, shorbas and curry pastes, Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder replicates the traditional stone pounding effect with a special blade and powerful 1000 W motor with copper windings. In the package is a Plastic blender jar 1500ml, fruit filter, a Wet grinding jar, 1500 ml, a Dry grinding jar, 1000 ml, a chutney grinding jar, 400 ml, Pounding Blade and Spatula. Uniquely designed, the MaxxJuice extractor is perfect for juicing, smoothies and even coconut milk extraction. An innovative active flow breaker makes batters finer and fluffier batters. Get hands-free operation with stronger lid-locks and suction feet for added stability. This is an all-rounder that every kitchen needs, and we would highly recommend every household to own this to win at the kitchen game!

Bajaj Classic 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

Embrace seamless functionality supported by adequate power and utmost convenience. The Classic 750-Watt mixer grinder by Bajaj has 3 and an RPM count of 18000 designed to take on the toughest grinding tasks. This 750-Watt mixer grinder has three jars - a 1.5-litre liquidizing jar, a 0.3-litre chutney jar and a 1.0-litre dry grinder jar.

It is designed to last long and perform efficiently, and it is helped by the fact that the product has a two-year product warranty and a 5 years motor warranty. We found this a welcome addition as it ensures maximum peace of mind. The polycarbonate dome adds aesthetic appeal and gives you easy viewing during the grinding, blending or blending processes. So while it is great at functions, it also seamlessly blends into your kitchen aesthetic and looks great in the kitchen! You should definitely buy one.

Preethi Zodiac MG 218 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars

If you are looking for the answer to the question - which is India’s most loved and appreciated mixer? This is it. The Preethi Zodiac MG-218 has a powerful 750-watt motor to grind through anything you like in a matter of minutes. The mixer grinder comes with a wide variety of jars to help you with almost any kind of task that includes Atta Kneading in one min, chopping in just two pulses, grating and slicing in seconds, meat mincing in minutes, a citrus press and blending in seconds - it really does everything.

3-In-1 Insta fresh Fruit Juicer Jar offers centrifugal juicing, superior extraction for coconut and tamarind pulps and a robust 3 speed 750W Vega W5 Motor. With a 5-Years motor and two-year product warranty Preethi Zodiac promises to be your true kitchen companion for years to come. We loved how it works and have no complaints at all!

Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars, Blue/White

Easily the quickest and most efficient way to grind a number of masalas, pastes, and purees, the Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond 750-Watt Mixer Grinder gives you the assurance of high quality and superior performance all rolled into one. 100% stainless steel blades are machine-ground and polished for superior grinding performance. Variable speed settings give you complete control over the process and the powerful motor coupled with the specially crafted blades give you years of milling the finest powders and tasty coconut chutneys. Finally, this grinder will give you years of great service and save you a lot of time and energy in the process. So once you buy this, you can forget about any mixer-grinder worries for a long time!

