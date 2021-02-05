Miniature motorcycles for bike lovers

Five moveable parts

A miniature version of Royal Enfield Classic 500. It has some parts made of plastic and some of metal which gives it a very realistic look and makes it highly durable. It has a scale of 1:12 which offers a great detailing. This miniature version is in battle green colour which is manufactured to pay homage to our armed forces. Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Mini 3D Scale Model has five moveable parts and is a must have if you are a RC lover.

Non toxic plastic

A beautifully crafted metal die - cast body parts made out of non toxic plastic. This miniature model of Yamaha YZF-R1in the cool blue and white colour is 12cm x 6cm x 10cm in dimension with 0.43 pounds in weight. It features authentic cables and hoses, operating spring suspensions, moveable kick stands and free-rolling wheels. Being made of non toxic plastic it is very safe around kids. So if you are a Yamaha YZF-R1 lover Maisto 1:12 Yamaha YZF-R1 is a must buy for you.

High detailing

A miniature version of Triumph Bonneville Bobber Motorcycle. It is completely made of plastic with high finishing work which gives it a very realistic look and makes it highly durable. It has a scale of 1:18 which does not miss even the minute detailings. It has a dimension of 40mm x 50mm x 110mm and has a weight of 141grams. So if you are a speed freak and have love to collect superbikes, Bburago Triumph Bonneville Bobber Motorcycle is a must have in your collection.

Level up your collection

A miniature die cast model of BMW R Nine T Scrambler Motorcycle in gray. It is made of very high quality material that vouches for its durability and sturdiness. This model has a great detailing thanks to the down scale of 1:12. It is crafted with utmost care to give you the most realistic version of the original motorcycle. If you are someone who is into collecting miniature versions of bikes, Maisto 1/12 Scale R Nine T Scrambler Motorcycle will definitely level up your collection.