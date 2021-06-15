Realistic look

A miniature version of Royal Enfield Classic 500. It has some parts made of plastic and some metal which gives it a very realistic look and makes it highly durable. It has a scale of 1:12 which offers great detailing. This miniature version is in battle green color which is manufactured to pay homage to our armed forces. Royal Enfield Mini 3D Scale Model has five moveable parts and is a must-have if you are an RC lover.

Non-toxic plastic

A beautifully crafted metal die-cast body part made out of non-toxic plastic. This miniature model of Yamaha YZF-R1in the cool blue and white color is 12cm x 6cm x 10cm in dimension with 0.43 pounds in weight. It features authentic cables and hoses, operating spring suspensions, a moveable kickstand, and free-rolling wheels. Being made of non-toxic plastic, it is very safe around kids. So if you are a Yamaha YZF-R1 lover, Maisto 1:12 Yamaha YZF-R1 is a must-buy for you.

High detailing

A miniature version of Triumph Bonneville Bobber Motorcycle. It is completely made of plastic with high finishing work which gives it a very realistic look and makes it highly durable. It has a scale of 1:18 which does not miss even the minute details. It has a dimension of 40mm x 50mm x 110mm and has a weight of 141grams. So if you are a speed freak and have loved to collect superbikes, Bburago Triumph Bonneville Bobber Motorcycle is a must-have in your collection.

High quality

A miniature diecast model of BMW R Nine T Scrambler Motorcycle in gray. It is made of very high-quality material that vouches for its durability and sturdiness. This model has great detailing thanks to the downscale of 1:12. It is crafted with utmost care to give you the most realistic version of the original motorcycle. If you are someone who is into collecting miniature versions of bikes, Maisto 1/12 Scale R Nine T Scrambler Motorcycle will definitely level up your collection.