For performance and durability

Crafted from high-quality materials, you won't have to doubt this projector's durability. Equipped with an efficient 2-inch LCD, you can watch your images and video come to life on a screen up to 80-inches in size. No matter where you live, you'll appreciate its dust-proof design, which helps protect it and extend its service life. What's more, it uses a powerful LED lamp that pumps out 30 lumens of brightness and boasts an impressive 50,000-hour lifespan.

If you're looking for a robust and powerful projector, this one's for you.

Bring your videos to life

Perfect for keeping the kids entertained or watching a nail-biting sports final, this projector delivers fantastic visuals in brilliant detail. You won't have to stress about connecting external speakers as it features inbuilt speakers that help you experience more immersive movies and games. Its key feature is its outstanding resolution. With a 2000:1 contrast ratio, you can use this projector to enjoy your videos in full HD resolution. We also love that it uses a 6500 lumen LED lamp, which makes it suitable for outdoor use too.

For a stylish and versatile video projector, this one has our vote.

Ideal for all ages

For a projector that fits in the palm of your hand, this device really packs a punch. Its features include an inbuilt speaker, earphones socket, and a bright LED source that produces an impressive screen size of up to 70-inches. The top of the projector features convenient control buttons that even your children will find easy to use. We love that it supports multiple inputs such as HDMI, USB, AV and TV, so you can use it to project visuals from a wide range of devices.

For convenience and practicality, you can't go wrong buying this fantastic projector.

Highly compatible and portable option

With a display resolution of 1080P, this compact projector is an ideal addition to any home's entertainment equipment. Lightweight and easy to set up, you'll have no issues using it in any room of your home. A feature we appreciate is that you can effortlessly connect and project directly from devices like gaming units, wireless streaming dongles, and tablets. Available at a reasonable price, we find this projector offers excellent value. Additionally, thanks to the included remote, you won't have to get up from your seat to adjust the controls.

Perfect for a mini home theatre setup, we recommend buying this mini projector.