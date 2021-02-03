Mini keyboard controllers for the music enthusiast in you

Compact design

Here is the perfect solution for you to get started with music production. It has all the basic features that one requires to start making music, making it a music studio on the go. It has a compact design with 5000 analog sound included. This 25 note slim design MIDI Controller Keyboard also includes Analog Lab Lite, Ableton Live Lite and UVI Grand Piano. This helps you to explore new melodies and music. Arturia MiniLab MKII Controller has a portable and compact design, giving you the most responsive keyboard experience in its category.

Includes premium software

Here is another one of a kind option that you should definitely consider. This keyboard controller has 32 mini keys with selectable curves to suit your playing style. It offers unmatched power and is absolutely easy to use. M-Audio Axiom Air Mini 32 is perfect for you to play chords, leads and bass lines. It also includes premium software suites like Eleven Lite, Ableton Live Lite, Pro Tools, etc to give you the ultimate workstation experience. Along with this, it also includes more than 500 sounds in the library giving you wide choice of music according to the demands of your project.

Easy to read LED screen

This MIDI Keyboard Controller features 49 MIDI keys with Initial Touch Response, MIDI Out and USB Interface. It has a clear and bright LED display with large font which is absolutely easy to read. You can also learn to play the keyboard at your own pace with its interactive teaching option. The display also indicates which keys and chords are being played at that point of time, ensuring that you stay in tempo. JUAREZ Opus Midi Keyboard Controller also has key note stickers that are included so you can learn the notes and memorize them with ease.

For professional producers

Here is a MIDI Keyboard Controller that offers you advanced features and is apt for professional use. Akai Professional MIDI Keyboard has 25 mini velocity-sensitive keys that help in music production. It also has an innovative four way thumb stick that is helpful for dynamic pitch and modulation control. The eight backlit MIDI beat pads enable you to produce amazing drum sounds. Along with this, it has 1500+ pre recorded sounds that is all you will need for producing professional music.