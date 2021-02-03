Microwave ovens to prepare delicious food items

Super stylish design

Here is a microwave that offers you convenience and satisfaction while cooking. It has a super stylish black colored design that looks very attractive in your kitchen. This microwave has a 20L capacity and is absolutely easy to use. You can use its 6 power levels to cook food at an appropriate level. Koryo KMS2311 Single Microwave Oven has a good grip handle so you can open and close the door according to your convenience. This microwave is suitable for defrosting, reheating and cooking food. The interiors of this oven is power coated, making it durable, scratch free and absolutely easy to clean. It also reminds you when your food is ready with the end bell sound.

Different power levels

This microwave is cost affordable and has a white stunning body that will make it stand out in the kitchen. Along with the absolutely amazing design, it offers 20L capacity and 6 power levels to ensure efficient and tasty cooking. Morphy Richards 20L Solo Microwave also offers a 30 minute timer feature that ensures you don't overcook your food. The power feature also allows you to control the temperature as per your requirement. It also has a defrost feature that makes meat thawing an easy and comfortable process. The large turntable allows you to cook or reheat large quantities of food in no time.

Feather touch control

Here is a microwave oven that offers you more features than you can ever imagine. It has 5 heat settings to cook Indian food at the most suitable level. Whirlpool 20L Solo Microwave Oven will help you to cook food effortlessly and fast. This microwave is absolutely easy to use and features a feather touch control panel, which makes it easier to control. Using this microwave oven, you can also enjoy homemade yoghurt. It also has other advanced features such as the defrost function, easy to read LED display, scratch less powder coated cavity, etc. It also has an auto cook and auto clean feature for further ease in usage.

High power functioning

This microwave oven will make you forget about your gas stove altogether. It has many attractive features like the vapor clean system that cleanses stains and grimes from inside the microwave. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven also has defrost and re-heat feature to do simple tasks at a fast pace. With its Auto Cook Menu, you can prepare 51 pre-programmed recipes at optimum temperature and time setting. Along with all these attractive features, this microwave oven also offers a stylish black exterior that will enhance the looks of your kitchen. It also has a high power functioning that enables you to cook in a shorter time span.