Men's wallets under Rs. 1,000

A blend of style and class

A wallet made of 100% genuine leather, having a very rough build that keeps it protected from the wear and tear. It has 4 card slots, 2currency slots, a see through ID card window and two currency slots provided. The wallet has a textured surface with a designer stitch which is very eye-catching and is protected via RFID blocking that will keep your personal information confidential. AL FASCINO Stylish RFID Protected Genuine Leather Wallet for Men is a perfect pick for the ones who have a very rough usage.

Premium Quality Product

Keep all your essentials neat and organised in this wallet that has a designed place for everything your need to keep in a wallet. The spacious currency notes slots, zipper compartment, coin pocket with flap closure, credit card slots, and the secret compartment lets you to completely trust this wallet with all your essentials. The compact size of this wallet allows you to easily slip it into your jeans or jacket pocket. Urban Forest Oliver Mens Leather Wallet is a Bi-fold wallet with a soft matt textured finish that will suffice your needs if you are looking for a classy yet stylish wallet to sport on every kind of outfit.

Robust Built Wallet

This wallet offers you all the necessary features with a very trendy style and a very cool colour that is very popular amongst youngsters. It is typically a bi-fold wallet having 9 in-build slots for card, 2 currency slots to keep cash, a coin pocket with push down closure, a secret compartment with zipper closure and transparent windows for your ID or license. It thus lets you keep all your essentials organized in a very effective manner. WildHorn RFID Protected 100% Genuine High Quality Mens Leather Wallet turns out to be one of the best gifts for your friends.

The simple and classic wallet

This is the very classic tan brown wallet having a matt finish made of 100% genuine leather. It has 8 card slots and a currency slot for cash along with two slip-in compartments. This bi-fold wallet has excellent stitching that gives it a secure build making it last long. If you are looking for a wallet to give your dad, Napa Hide RFID Protected Genuine High Quality Leather Wallet for Men (Brown) is one of the best picks for you.