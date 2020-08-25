Men, get Your flip-flop game on

Non-slip bottom

These rubber slippers are perfect for a casual outing or an outing at the beach. They are lightweight and very cost effective. These flip-flops have trendy black and white stripes printed on them which can go with most of your outfits. It has a soft cushioned foot bed and non-slip bottom sole. Zappy Flip Flops are also sweat resistant and water-proof. It doesn’t require a lot of maintenance. These are very durable and it is perfect for indoor and outdoor wear.

This pair of flip-flops is going to look great with any casual outfit. It is black in colour making it very versatile and match with almost everything in a man’s closet. United Colors of Benetton Flip-Flops are very comfortable and ensure utmost grip to your feet. It's material is of good quality and in case of dirt you can wipe it gently with a clean cloth. These flip-flops will complete your cool look.

These flip-flops are perfect for a man who is not afraid to make a bold fashion statement. They are made of premium quality rubber, grey in colour with a classy illustration on it. Perry Pao Comfort Flip Flops are the best choice to pair with a casual outfit. They are comfortable and can be worn effortlessly. They require almost no maintenance and are extremely durable. These slippers come in the top choices among footwear enthusiasts.

These are a unique pair of flip flops that are perfect for home wear and casual wear. They are available in blue, green and red colours. Sparx Flip-Flops have got both looks and comfort. It features comfortable foot straps that don’t cause discomfort while walking and a soft foot bed that prevents the development of blisters and corn. It has an anti-slip outer sole and is lightweight so it can distribute the weight evenly, preventing your feet from aching. These are very durable and washable too.