Maxi dresses that will make heads turn

Fusion Look

This maxi dress is a must have in every women’s wardrobe. It is made of a fine fabric and has a unique asymmetrical length that makes the dress appear bouncy. It has a very different sea green shade with colorful patterns on it that enhances the look of the dress. BIBA Synthetic Bubble Hem Dress strikes a perfect balance between traditional and western look. It is 100% viscose and for care and maintenance, it is recommended that you hand wash the product. Great for parties.

Perfect Partywear

You are going to rock this dress at the next DJ party you attend. This black dress has a very unique design with summer shirt pattern and a long sheer bottom. It is made of soft and comfortable georgette material with 3/4th sleeves. It also features a stunning front slit with shirt-like neck collar. V&M’s Long Maxi Dress has an extraordinary overall look that is perfect for cocktail parties, weddings, clubbing, prom, etc. For maintenance, only hand wash is recommended.

Casual Look

Here is a must have casual look for every women’s wardrobe. It is made of rayon material which is 100% viscose, giving it a flowing look. The dress is of indigo color with red colored pattern in between. It has a full button down pattern with a shirt collar and full length sleeves. Global Desi A-line Dress features a contrasting belt on the waist that accentuates the look of the dress. This dress will look perfect with a pair of black pumps at casual parties or outings.

Unique Sleeve Design

Your search for the perfect Diwali party dress ends here. This dress has a combination of beige or natural color with faint checks print and a thick beautiful brown border. The sleeves are half length with a unique pattern and the front also features intricate silver design. This dress gives a great blend of the indo-western look and is perfect for festivals, cocktail party, engagement party, etc. Aurelia A-line Maxi Dress is made of polyester material and will look perfect with a fancy pair of heels.