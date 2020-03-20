Maxi Dresses for your next party!

Rudraaksha Floral Printed Maxi Dress for Women

Slip into this trendy and attractive dress from Rudraaksha that makes dressing up look stylish and easy. Made to accentuate any body type, it's easy and flowy silhouette is great for a casual brunch or fun night out with the girls. In bold colors with bright contrasting florals, you definitely need one of these to pucker up the summer. Pair it with a simple pair of earrings and high heels and you are ready to go! Ps. No chunky jewelry.

Styleville.in Women's Skater Maxi Dress

This trendy dress is quite the stunner. If a floral maxi is a must have, then you need to pack in a cold shoulder to flaunt this summer. This one from Styleville is our fave, sure to make a really glamorous statement every time you step out to brunch or head into a party. Contemporary styled and feminine, these dresses skim the figure and give you a flattering silhouette. This makes it an excellent choice for all shapes and sizes. A pair of nice wedges and earrings are enough to complete the look. This dress is proof that you don’t need a lot of bells and whistles for an outfit to leave a lasting impression — all you need is a great pattern choice and of course, the right attitude.

SAMJHI Women's Cotton Stitched Long Maxi Dress

The vibrant SAMJHI maxi is another must have. The gorgeous Jaipur print in vibrant colors makes it our choice of an Indo-Western wardrobe pick. Available in a variety of colors, we recommend picking one to best suit your skin tone. It’s comfortable silhouette in breezy cotton is suited for all body types so you need not worry. We love the little jacket detailing on top and flow that gives it that boho chic look. This maxi is perfect for a lunch, day out with girls for shopping and even makes for a great transition at night. Pair it with roman sandals or cork wedges, wooden bangles and small earrings maybe, and you are ready to go in minutes! Keep your make up mute and light, given the detailing on the dress.

Brahmani Creation Women's Green Dress Crepe A-Line Maxi

When presented with so much effortless style from one dress, there’s really only one thing to do - stock up on as many maxis as you can get your hands on. This Brahmani maxi is a must have for that statement dress for those glam nights. It's simple, with the lacy detailing on the neck and sleeves, and the emerald green makes it very chic. Dress it up for a work event or down for an evening with friends, this versatile piece will make heads turn! Pair it just with simple hoops or studs, high heels and voila!

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.