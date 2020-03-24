Matte lipsticks for a bold summer

Elle18 Color Pops Matte Lipstick N51 Nude Fix, 4.3 g

This one is perfect for any teenage girl who wants to explore the world of makeup and look great too. We say this, because the brand New Range of Matte Lipsticks from the Elle 18 range has 20 vibrant and high impact shades to choose from. Capture every mood and elevate your style with bold strokes of this fantastically formulated lipstick to match every different occasion. From a lazy brunch, chic sundowner, or musical evening, Elle18 has it all covered for that bold pout!



Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick

Maybelline New York’s Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipsticks come in 35 fantastic matte shades! Infused with precious oils that help restore moisture; these smooth, creamy, non-drying matte lipsticks leave lips with a sensuous finish you can wear all day at the office, college or while travelling. Pick from any one of these highly pigmented shades that range from classic red lipsticks such as Rich Ruby and Siren in Scarlet to flawless nude lipsticks like Daringly Nude and Nude Embrace. For the perfect application, we’ve found applying lipstick starting at the center of the top lip and following the contours of the mouth is a great tip. Finish off with an even sweep of the bottom lip and you’re ready to rock! What we loved?It stayed on through the day!

Lakme Enrich Matte Lipstick, 4.7 g

Available in a palette of 20 beautiful, cheery shades, Lakme Enrich Matte lipsticks promise long lasting lip colour and a look that will make heads turn. We’ve found that it makes good on those promises with every application. Beautifully packaged, every lippie has Vitamin E to nourish lips and keep them soft and supple. Loaded with olive extracts, you can now make chapped lips a thing of the past and get long-lasting shine and full impact colour every single time. Thus, no need for a chapstick before application. All you need is one quick glide on before you dash out the door.

L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Moist Matte Lipstick.

Highly pigmented in 45 intense matte shades to pick from you get extreme colour payoff with every single swipe. This lipsticks matte gel technology helps create an intense look that dries and sits on the lips so lightly, you might even forget that it's there. Just a few swipes of this delightful colour and you have a gorgeous colour that won’t budge for hours.

And because it's infused with jojoba oil you won’t have to stress about it sucking all the moisture out of your lips at all. Easy to apply and long lasting these Reds, Nudes, Pinks or Browns make heading into a meeting, for a party or to run errands a truly stylish affair. Explore the entire range to find your perfect match. This one had to make it to our list, cause it's truly worth it!

