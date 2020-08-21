Make your work and living space beautiful with these wall clocks

Made from handcrafted wood carving

This clock is a perfect addition to your vintage, contemporary, or traditional themed house. The numbers and overall structure of the clock are handcrafted by proficient artisans of wood carving. The size of this Smart Art Wood Carving Wall Clock is 16x1x16 inches. Along with its beautiful design, the numbers are clear and easy to understand. The clock looks classy and it can be a perfect gift for your loved ones.

Simple looks and easy to read numbers

This clock is for someone who loves simple and decent looking things. It is a simple round-shaped clock in silver color and roman style numbers printed on it. It is perfect for any room of your house or office. Order Roman Figure Round Plastic Analogue Wall Clock is made up of plastic and operates on one battery. The numbers are easy to read as they have a white background. Apart from its looks, the clock is value for money and nobody should miss out on this product.

It is a multi-purpose clock

This clock is an absolute buy for a tech-savvy person. The clock displays not only time but also the date, day of the week and temperature. Ajanta Quartz Digital Wall Clock has a rectangle shape and plastic material. It displays everything on a black background with a green LED light. The best part is that it can run on batteries as well as electricity. If you are not tech-friendly and want to buy because of its brilliant looks, don’t worry it is very easy to install and operate.

Classic look with wooden finish

Are you someone who gets disturbed by the ticking of the clock? Then check out this wall clock. This cola-colored wall clock features a quiet sweep second hand to ensure you get sound sleep and a peaceful working environment. Classy Touch Plastic Wall Clock has a classic look with a wooden finish that blends well with your interior. It is made of sturdy plastic and gives long-lasting durability. The product is also lightweight and easy to hang on any nail or hook.