Make your spaces stand out with these wall stickers

Amazon Brand - Solimo Wall Sticker - Multicolour

This Solimo wall sticker is ideal for putting on a wall that is about120 cm X 88 cm in size. The size of the sticker is 60 x 90 x 0.1 cm. It is very easy to apply and usable on walls, tiles, and any other smooth surfaces. It is made of self-adhesive PVC material which gives a great look and finishes. It can be used in your bedroom, living room, playing room, kid’s room. The lively print and colors would enhance your living spaces instantly.

Wall1ders - Angel & 4 Butterflies 3D Acrylic Stickers

This wall 3D sticker is great for decorating your living room, office, bedroom, kid’s room, cafes, etc. It makes for a great gift too. It is made of high-quality premium material. The fact that it is 3D is a bonus. 35 x 51 x 35 cm is the size of the sticker. This sticker is safe, shatterproof, reusable, easy to clean, and easy to install. It comes with a plastic protection layer to avoid scratches during shipping and installation. The print and design on the sticker make any wall stand out.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Wall Sticker – Lake and Mountains

This Solimo lake and mountains wall sticker is perfect for putting on a wall that is approximately 120 cm X 88 cm in size. The measurements of the sticker are 60 x 90 x 0.1 cm. It is very easy to install and usable on walls, tiles, and any other smooth exteriors. It is made of self-adhesive PVC material which ensures a great look. It can be used in your bedroom, drawing room, office area, kid’s room, and any other space. The beautiful print and colors would immediately enhance your space.

Decals Design 'Tree with Birds and Cages' Wall Sticker

The Decals Tree with Birds and Cages sticker is made of high-quality PVC Vinyl. The size of the is 30 cm x 90 cm x 2. It is ideal for a wall all covering a 140 cm x 110cm area. The brown color of the sticker makes it go really well with wooden furniture. It is great for the bedroom and living room. It is non-toxic and waterproof. The sticker can be cleaned with ease. The print on the sticker adds a refreshing touch to your space.