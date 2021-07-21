Non-toxic set

Galaxy Hi-Tech ABS Plastic Dressing Table & Suitcase Pretend Play 3 in 1 Beauty Make Up Kit Set includes Hairdryer, Mirror, Brush, comb, Lipstick, bottles, hair clips, Nail Polish, Makeup, necklace, bracelet, finger ring and so on. It is packaged with a beautiful suitcase that is safe for children as it is made up of non-toxic durable ABS plastic, there are no sharp edges to hurt your kid and it is a BIS standard toy and safety approved. This vanity set is very easy to install. You can assemble it with your kids; this can practice kids’ manipulative skills and ability to solve problems.This makeup set can let your little girls' imagination wild, she can imagine herself as a makeup designer & hairstylist and enjoy hours with a complete salon toy makeup set. Encourages child imagination and creative play.

INDIAN LIFESTYLE 2 in 1 Cosmetic Makeup Palette And Nail Art Kit

Includes All the Supplies & Tools You Need to Do Beautiful, Quality Makeovers for Every Occasion.This makeup case is specially designed for a little princess,all your needs are included in this case.It features a Fantastic Selection of Individual Eye Shadow Palettes & Liners, Full-Size Lipsticks, Glosses, Stains & Crayons for Day & Evening. The convenient trolley-type carrying case keeps everything organized. This makeup case uses high-quality environmental material. You can remove this makeup with water and soap. It is washable and will not hurt your baby's sensitive skin.

JIZUKA Kids Pretend Play Make Up Kit and Cosmetic Set includes all the tools and accessories little girls need to play princess beauty parlor at home or at school. Everything is made with BPA-free plastic to keep them safe as well as entertained.This fun kit is educational too. In addition to engaging them in role-playing fun, this set encourages creativity, improves fine motor skills and teaches them the essentials of styling hair. The briefcase comes with slots for every item in it. This will teach her organizational skills while providing a place for her friends and siblings to sit down and get the salon treatment. For birthdays, holidays and other special occasions, this hair salon gift is sure to be a hit with any girl. It's recommended for ages 3 and up, providing girls with limitless creativity and fun!

The Ng 2 in 1 Cosmetic Makeup Palette and Nail Art Kit for Kids with Portable Trolly Bag Pretend Play Toy for Girls. Includes all the supplies and tools you need for beautiful, quality makeovers for every occasion. It is an all-in-one case that perfectly complements every unique skin tone with a full spectrum of neutral, cool, warm, dark and colorful shades. The convenient trolley-type carrying case keeps everything organized. This makeup case uses high-quality environmental material. You can remove this makeup with water and soap.