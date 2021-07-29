Innovative design

This cute and purple makeup case is an adorable toy for kids. Very innovative and compact design, the toy can be converted into a briefcase. Kids will carry it along and can store all the play tools inside. Your child can move around with it and imitate a celebrity or a makeup artist. This kit has an imitation of a comb, lipstick, mirror, talc and so many other things. This is definitely a wonderful gift for your child.

Mess-free

This cute pink dressing table will make a wonderful gift for your child. This is an imitation of a dressing table that one sees in a movie. The makeup playset is equipped with a magic wand. When kids press the button of the wand, the mirror door will open automatically, the music plays, the light turns on. As your girl plays pretends and does their hair and makeup, let the songs and light shows serenade their playtime. Also, the miniature accessories are realistic, like the hairdryer, comb, makeup, mirror and so many things. Also, this set has music playing in it which will make it even better. This is definitely a must-have.

Great quality

This set looks pretty realistic just in a smaller size. This set comes with a dressing table and a small backpack. It has almost thirty pieces to play with. Made of safe and environmentally friendly plastic, non-toxic, without chemicals, and is safe for children's gentle skin. The colour of this set is very cute and makes a great play companion for your kid. The imitation cosmetics and jewellery that come with it make it a great playset.

All in one

This fun game includes everything a true salon would use, from (pretend) makeup to hair clips and style accessories. Your little girl can be a makeup designer, hairstylist, or nail artist all with this game. The miniature dressing table, vanity arrangement, backpack, cosmetics and jewellery - A complete set. Everything included in this set can fit into the suitcase, so your child can pretend to play on the go. The storage is also great which makes it great to put a lot of stuff in without getting cramped.