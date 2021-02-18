Make the most of the outdoors with these top tents and shades

For sun and rain protection

This foldable gazebo tent covers an area of 10x 10 feet and is ideal for use in the garden, for events, or a picnic outdoors. You'll have no trouble setting up or packing away this tent thanks to its convenient foldable design. It comes with a powder-coated metal frame that is resistant to rust and the durable top fabric ensures you'll get long-lasting protection from rain and the sun's harmful UV-rays. Available in blue, white, yellow, black, orange, pink, and sky blue, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to colors. If you're looking for a portable and hassle-free gazebo, choose this one.

Best sail-type shade

Knitted from 150GSm fabric that gives excellent protection from the sun, this shade offers good ventilation and blocks up to 85% of sunlight. You won't have to worry about bleaching and sun damage as it uses UV-resistant materials, which make it ideal for balconies, shading plants, or a car shade. Its design allows for maximum airflow and allows rain to pass through to plants below. We appreciate that it comes with eight meters of rope and has SS hooks at the four corners that make setting it up effortless. If you're looking for versatile shading that you can secure in place, choose this one.

For heavy-duty protection

Great for pop-up events, camping, and even parking a compact car, this gazebo-style tent offers outstanding protection. It comes with robust powder-coated poles and wide base plates that give it superior stability. Designed to withstand all weather conditions, it comes with a high-performance tarpaulin roof and sidewalls that deliver exceptional protection. Adapting it to your needs is easy as you can choose to use it with or without walls and select from five adjustable height levels. While available in two attractive colors, we find this 3x3 meter tent gives ample shade and is well worth the cost. For the ideal balance of looks and functionality, we recommend buying this tent.

Gazebo tent for all-year use

Effortless to install, this tent takes only a few minutes to set up and doesn't require any tools. Excellent for get-togethers with family and friends, its gazebo design provides cool shade in summer and keeps your party dry in the rain. Along with a visually appealing design and exceptional craftsmanship, the durable materials used to make this tent ensure that you'll get many years of service from it. Opening to a maximum height of ten feet, and covering 100 sq. feet, it offers enough shade for the entire family. For a simple and portable shelter that offers excellent protection from the elements, you can't go wrong choosing this tent.