Make a huge splash

This inflatable whale pool can provide hours of fun for both you and your kids. The pool is large enough to accommodate an adult and a child. The whale's tail that hangs over the pool offers a bit of shade for the kids when the sun is overhead. A water hose is attachable to an inlet on the tail that turns it into a spray for even more fun. A drain plug is fitted at the base of the pool to empty it when you're done. Buy it as it's a great way to spend a hot afternoon with your kid.

For durability and comfort

This rectangular-shaped inflatable pool is sure to make your kids happy. The pool has three air chambers for stability and durability. The base of the pool also has an air-filled chamber to provide your kids with added comfort and cushioning. When inflated, the pool measures 85cms in length, 85cms in-breath and 23cms in height, a perfect size for kids that are 1 to 3 years old. The pool's open design allows you to constantly monitor your kids for their safety. Buy this pool to teach your kids the basics of swimming.

For a splashing great time

This round inflatable pool has 3 vertical air chambers which makes it ideal for taller kids. The pool's base is air-cushioned for your child's safety and comfort. It is made from high-quality plastic material to ensure its robustness. The pool is brightly coloured and makes a fun addition to any backyard or open space. It ships with an air inflation pump to help fill the pool's air chambers quickly and easily. The pool measures 86cms in diameter and 25cms in height, perfect for kids 2 years and older. Buy this inflatable pool to throw kiddie pool parties throughout the year.

Fun for all ages

This large-sized inflatable pool is sure to impress and amuse your kids. The pool features an inflatable water slide, landing pad and waterfall. Your kids will have to hold their excitement for just two minutes, that's how quick the pool inflates with the air pump provided. The inflatable pool also comes with Fun Ballz, to play a fun game of catch in the pool. It ships with a handy repair patch for any accidental tears or punctures in the pool. The pool folds to a compact size when deflated and folded for easy storage. Buy it to take your kids along on a wet and wild dinosaur adventure.