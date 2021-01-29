Make streak-free eyelashes yours with these waterproof mascaras

Lasts up to 18 hours

Now this one has a few beauty awards under its wand. Its unique anti-clump applicator brush separates each lash while curling them to avoid the clumpy, messy effect. It instantly builds 3 times the volume in your lashes and helps curl them, giving you thick, curly lashes that look ultra-glam. The product also has a special curl-lock formula that defines and locks in the curliness of your lashes for up to 18 hours. Apply an initial coat on your upper lashes and wait for a few minutes for it to dry before applying the second coat. Suitable for daily and special occasions, this one is both waterproof and smudge-proof.

For bold blue lashes

This one is all about that instant volume and glossy effect. Its bright blue colour and formula are buildable to give you thick lashes that look as good as any falsies. To use - position the wand horizontally near your lashes and wiggle from side to side, base to tip, to achieve maximum volume, length lift. Hold the wand vertically and stroke upward to curl and separate lashes as you desire. Perfect for special occasions or any other day you feel out of the ordinary - this one lasts all day without any clumping, smudging, and flaking.

Perfect choice for everyday make up

This mascara comes with an advance curling brush that curls and lift your lashes perfectly. Its water-resistant formula will ensure that you don't have to deal with any smears or even clumping. It has a thin wand to reach out to every lash to give you just the perfect amount of everyday mascara you need. Easy to apply, this one water-based matte liquid formula lasts for up to 12 hours. Add this to your daily makeup collection for an instant lift.

Dramatic eye look in two bold colours

This mascara gives you the value of your buck for by giving you intensely curled lashes. The smart curl brush allows smooth strokes for perfectly curled lashes. Its lightweight formula keeps clumping at bay and also includes D-Panthenol to nourish and keep your lashes smooth and healthy. Water-resistant and transfer-proof, this mascara is available in two intense shades - black and blue. To use -Wiggle the brush at the base of your lashes to separate them, brush it with upward strokes. Apply a second coat give it a dramatic effect. Perfect for daily wear.