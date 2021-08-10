Revitalise your skin

This sandalwood soap contains turmeric to give you beautiful, youthful-looking skin. Turmeric has antiseptic properties that protects your skin and helps it glow. While perfect for daily use, this soap can be used to treat minor skin conditions like itching and inflammation. Formulated with natural ingredients, you can also use it to reduce blackheads, acne and skin allergies. For best results, leave the soap on your skin after lathering for at least 2 minutes. Give your skin the care it deserves with this fantastic soap.

Enjoy handmade herbal care for your skin

This handmade herbal soap is perfect to use in all seasons. The sandalwood soap is enriched with essential oils and is ideal for those with dry skin. The soap has anti-ageing properties and can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Sandalwood is known to have a soothing, calming effect on the skin. If you have acne prone skin, this soap can help you effectively control it. It is recommended to be used twice a day for best results. Buy this soap for dry skin that needs the moisturisation benefits of essential oils.

Natural soap for beautiful skin

This soap contains a blend of cold-pressed extra virgin coconut oil, figs, and natural beeswax, to keep your skin hydrated and protected. The red sandalwood oil the soap contains helps in lightening skin blemishes and dark spots to give you an even skin tone. Figs are added to the formula as they contain vitamin A, vitamin B1 and vitamin B2 that aid in rejuvenating your skin. Beeswax, loaded with anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties, soothes and hydrates your skin. Buy this soap for its blend of natural ingredients that leave your skin looking nourished and rejuvenated.

For nourished, moisturised skin

This sandalwood soap contains pure coconut and saffron oil to give you smooth, glowing skin. Suitable for all skin types, the gentle cleansing nature of the soap makes it particularly beneficial for those with sensitive skin. Formulated to deliver deep moisturisation, it contains twice the amount of coconut oil and herbs as compared to similar products. Coconut oil is rich in vitamin E and acts as a natural moisturiser for the skin. The soap has a light floral scent that is pleasing without being overpowering. Buy it for its gentle cleansing formula.