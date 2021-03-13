Make school time fun again with these top pencil kits

Back to School kit

The DOMS Pencil Starter Kit offers good value for your money. The stationery collection comes with 13 products attractively packaged in a clear bag. The easy access packaging will help your child grab what they need as soon as they need it. Here's what you get: A drawing book, wax crayons, plastic crayons, oil pastel crayons, colour pencils, pencils, a mechanical pencil, coloured chalk with a holder, 2 erasers, sketch pens and a plastic scale. This stationery set is designed for children, but you'll find yourself dipping into it too!

Little Picasso

Art is a great way to help unleash your pre-schoolers imagination. This stationery set is focussed on making little artists extremely happy. The set contains a sketchbook, a sketch pen, oil pastel crayons, 2 erasers, wax crayons, 2 notebooks, a scale, a sharpener, a mechanical pencil and 2 octane glide ball pens. It even has a scrapbook! Everything comes in a sturdy clear backpack, so your child is ready to take his/her supplies along for a day out. The products themselves are well made and you can edit them down or add to them as your child grows older.

Study Buddy

Taking running notes is a skill best practised with a Faber Castell pencil. These wooden pencils use an ergonomic triangular shape that allows children to hold them without their hand cramping up. The special bonding keeps the lead in the pencil intact so your child won't have to sharpen their pencils as frequently. The Faber Castell school essentials kit, bundles a set of their pencils with an eraser, a rust-free sharpener, a set of ballpoint pens and a highlighter that make study time a dream.

Pen Pencil Kit

Pen-pencils are a great way to transition young children into using pens. The unique design is lightweight and has a body like a pen. Your child will learn how to position his fingers over the writing instrument and how to apply only a very gentle pressure to the page. This SMPH School kit contains 3 in 1 Pen pencil kit with additional lead tubes in the size 0.5 MM 0.7MM 0.9 MM. It also comes with a large eraser that glides smoothly over mistakes and doesn't damage the page or leave messy lead marks behind.