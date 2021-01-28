Make pasta dinners a weekly affair

Crafted by experts

Who doesn't like their pasta to be crafted by experts? This one boasts of just that. Made in Italy with premium quality durum wheat, it is rich in dietary fibre and high in protein. Good for you and your family, it also has no cholesterol and trans fat. To use - boil water in a deep mounted container, pour 1 litre of water for every 100 grams of pasta, add a pinch of salt and let it cook for 7-8 minutes to get that perfect al dente texture. Suitable for vegetarians, this one is perfect to satiate your Italian pasta cravings.

Perfect to pair with thick sauces

Tagliatelle pasta is a traditional type of pasta relished in Italy. For the perfect al dente bite, cook it in generously salted water for approximately 8-10 minutes, remembering to taste a piece before removing from the water. Available in a 500g packet, this one will suffice one heart meal for two-four members of your family. This one contains a high percentage of protein to help you get your daily dose of nourishment. Suitable to use in spaghetti and meatballs because it pairs well with chunky sauces like ragu and bolognese.

Perfect for an Italian snack spread

Made from 100 percent durum wheat semolina which is high in protein, this one contains zero percent trans fat. The shape of this pasta is traditionally formed by rolling strips of pasta over a rod to create the twisted shape. Perfect any time snack, it works well with any sauce, added to soups, or turned into a salad. Add the pasta and cook until tender but still firm to the bite, stirring occasionally, about 8 to 10 minutes. To use -cook in olive oil and lots of fresh vegetables. This shape also bakes well in a casserole.

A healthy treat for a guilt-free experience

Made with pure and natural durum wheat semolina, this one is all about that guilt-free experience. It has a high protein content, zero cholesterol, no trans fat and low glycemic index making it a healthy treat for your family. It contains no preservatives, no fillers, no additives, no anti-caking agents, no MSG. Conchiglie, commonly known as shells or seashells because of its unique shape, this pasta is commonly used in salads and pairs well with meat sauces. Pick this up one for its versatility.