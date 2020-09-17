Make organizing fun and manageable with these trendy clipboards and folders

It has a pocket on one side and clipboard on the other

This clipboard has a very efficient design. On one side it is a clipboard and on the other side it has a pocket to keep lose papers. It has a foldable design that makes it appear like a folder and easy to carry. It is suitable for business and personal purpose. It is very attractive to the eye and makes working efficient and hassle free. Callas Foldable Clipboard also features a lock function that keeps all your papers and documents safe.

It has a very efficient design

You can now keep all your documents and papers organized in one place. This folder has 12 pockets suitable for A4 size sheets. It has an expandable design that allows you to keep a lot of papers in a single folder. It is made of high quality propylene which is tough and light in weight. It is also waterproof and extremely durable which makes it ideal for big filing jobs. You can add hand written labels on each tab to make organizing easy. TULMAN Organizer has a snap button closure to keep your documents in place and secure even while travelling.

It has a creative accordion design

This organizer will help you sorting out your papers very efficiently. It is made of high quality propylene which is a non-toxic and non-radioactive. This material has the capability to protect your documents in the long run. It has 12 distinct pockets with dividers in between and you can stick labels on each tab to organize your papers in specific categories. It is very compact, portable and has snap button closure to secure your papers. NISUN Folder Organizer is great for home, school and office use. It is also very cost efficient.

It has a very attractive look

Here is a perfect folder for every organizing fanatic ever. This expanding folder can store each and every paper you have efficiently. It has thirteen different sections and it is made of a very superior quality material. The quality of the material keeps all your documents safe from tear and water. It has a very good storage capacity and it can store FC size papers. The smart design helps you to store all your papers and documents according to category without breaking a sweat. TRANBO Folder has a secure buckle lock closure and has a handle at the top so you can carry it around anywhere you like very conveniently.