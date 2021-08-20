If you love to cook

This non-stick pan has a capacity of 0.9 litres which is big enough to cook breakfast for the whole family. The pan's handles are made from Rosewood and are comfortable to hold. As they are wooden, it also makes them resistant to heat, so you don't have to worry about accidentally burning your fingers. This breakfast pan has a round bottom that is perfectly suited for gas stoves and allows uniform cooking. It is heavy enough that when stir-frying the pan does not wobble, giving you a better cooking experience. Buy it for its perfect balance and heat resistant wooden handles.

Perfect addition to any kitchen

This non-stick pan is made from 100% aluminium. Aluminium is known for its durability and lightweight qualities. This pan has a high quality 3 layer non-stick coating that makes it scratch resistant. The coating is non-toxic and made without harmful materials like lead and cadmium, keeping your health in mind. The non-stick pan is dishwasher safe, which is an added convenience. It has a capacity that is large enough to cook a sizable quantity of your favourite chicken curry, bigger portions for everyone! Buy this non-stick pan for its large capacity and scratch-resistant coating.

For amazing stir-fries

This non-stick pan comes with a stainless steel lid that fits firmly to trap steam for added heat. The pan's base is 2.7mm thick, allowing you to cook foods on low to medium heat without worry. It is perfect for frying eggs sunny side up, thanks to the low friction and non-stick nature of the Teflon coating. The pan has a 3 layer Teflon non-stick coating that is sure to last a while if well maintained. It is recommended to avoid using sharp objects like knives or abrasive scrubbers like steel wool on the non-stick coating to ensure its longevity. Buy this pan for its non-stick Teflon coating.

For great quality cookware

The non-stick pan can be used for cooking on all heat sources, it is even oven-safe. It has a body made from stainless steel, while its induction base is made from aluminium, for quick and even heat absorption. The handle is firmly attached by rivets for enhanced durability. The handle also has a soft grip for convenient handling and a hole at its top to hang the pan for space-saving storage. The pan's deep sides work well for all kinds of cooking, from stir-frying to boiling and braising. Buy this pan if you love your stir-fries or have an induction stove.