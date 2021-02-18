Make mealtime more comfortable with these top baby feeders

Make feeding on the go a breeze

After a certain age, your child will soon be ready to make the transition to solid food or semi-solid food. Designed to respond to pressure, this feeder responds to pressure and helps control the feed easily. Less messy and easy to use even with one hand, it makes the ideal companion when traveling. Easy to use and sterilize the handy cap makes sure it stays clean even in your bag. Now you can conveniently feed pureed fruits, cereals, mashed rice and veggies anywhere, any time.

Let your child safely explore food

Safe and non-toxic this nibbler comprises 100% soft silicone and BPA-free, food-grade plastic. The soft silicone sack allows you to quickly and easily fill it up with fruit, veggies, or cereal while the grab handle makes it easy to hold, suck and chew tiny food particles from the mesh. Easy to clean and sterilize it provides comfortable oral stimulation and relief to teething gums. If you love letting your child explore food, this is an excellent pick for you.

Multifunction feeder kit

Let's face it, when it comes to kids, you need to switch things up often to keep them engaged. This multifunction set has a baby food fruit feeder, a pacifier and a dispensing spoon teether. The attractive blue color quickly grabs the baby's attention while the multifunctional silicone nipples ease gum irritation, and strengthen the mouth muscles. With no harmful chemicals like BPA, Petroleum, Latex, Lead, or Phthalate, each piece is made of food-grade silicone. Easy to maintain, if you have a picky eater, this set might be right for you.

Nibbler-teether for babies 0 to 6 months

This nibbler has all the essential features that any parent is looking for in a baby feeder—made of high-quality materials your baby needs to chew the mesh when it is filled with solid to semi-solid fruit and veggies. This helps ease the irritation in gums and stimulate mouth muscles, reducing teething pain and helping your child quickly get their daily nutrition. The nibbler's ergonomic handle is smooth and easy to grip, making it the perfect gift for baby showers and newborns.