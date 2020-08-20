Make life simple by organizing your things in these top storage boxes

5 compartment storage box perfect to keep ties

These storage boxes are made from high quality plastic which makes them strong and durable. The plastic used is moisture proof thus ensures the contents kept in them are safe and does not leave a damp smell on them. Their compact size allows you to easily place them in your drawers. House of Quirk 5-Grid Plastic Storage Box Drawer Organizer comes in a set of 3 with each being divided into 5 compartments having wavy edges. The dimension of these storage boxes is 25cm X 9cm X 6cm which very easily fits into your drawer making the perfect to store your ties in them.

With 36 adjustable compartments

This organizer box is made of plastic and is transparent thus allowing you to identify the contents without opening the box. It has 36 compartments with removable dividers giving you the freedom to customize it according to your needs. It is sturdy and durable with an excellent locking system that ensures the contents stay in their respective compartments. If you are looking for a grid storage box to keep your small jewellery like ear top and rings, Inditradition 36 Grid Cells Plastic Multipurpose Jewelry Organizer Storage Box is the best product for you.

Storage box with a drawer

If you are looking out for a storage box that can accommodate your makeup products in a well organised manner, this product is for you. It is made from high quality plastic material that gives it strength and makes it durable.The design of this storage box allows it to blend in with any decor. This desk makeup organizer comes with a drawer and 3 small + 3 big rectangular compartments to easily contain all your cosmetic items. Skyfish Plastic Cosmetic Storage Boxes Drawer Makeup Jewellery Lipstick Holder Storage Organizer Box Storage helps in keeping your desk clean and tidy along with saving your time by storing your cosmetics in one place.

Easy fit into wardrobe and drawers

Organise your belongings with the help of this innovative storage box. They are made of high quality plastic that is resistant to moth, mould and moisture thus keeps your belongings safe.If you are amongst the ones who always gets stuck at socks, FLIPZON 3 Piece Multipurpose Storage Drawer Socks Organizer is a must buy for you. They come in a set of three with each being divided into 5 compartments that very easily accommodate your socks saving your time and making you less worried about misplacement of a pair. These boxes are stackable thus you can save space by keeping them on one another.