Make home hair removal a breeze with these top kits

Hassle-free waxing for smoother skin

Waxing kits could be tricky. We found one to meet all your waxing needs. The kit contains an electrical wax heater, aloe vera wax tin, 100 wax strips, an applicator knife, and a sponge. The shockproof heater melts the wax in minutes. We found that the wax spreads well on the skin, yielding the desired results. The waxing strips made of non-woven fabric are used for the face and body. The applicator is made of durable rust-free material. Use the cleaning sponge to take care of your after-waxing needs. Check out this kit for a smoother-looking you.

A chocolate lovers dream come true

The kit is handy as it contains all the items you need to wax away unwanted body hair. It includes an electric wax heater, chocolate wax (600gms), white chocolate wax (600 gms), 70 waxing strips, an applicator, and a sponge. The heater temperature can be regulated from 0 to 55 degrees and effectively melts the wax. The liquid wax melts and spreads well, reducing time and effort. We love this set as there are two wax tins to choose from. Check out this waxing kit if you are looking for a great deal.

Mess-free waxing at your fingertips

If you are looking to slow down hair growth, this waxing kit has you covered. It gives you less messy waxing while reducing redness after hair removal. It is hygienic and less painful. This wax helps in removing tan and can be used on sensitive skin too. The kit includes three white chocolate wax rolls, pre-gel, post-wax lotion, aloe vera after wax lotion, the wax heater, and wax strips. This product is only for body use. The wax nourishes skin as well as prevents any irritation or allergens. This kit makes waxing look easy, so check it out.

A heater for multiple wax types

We found the heater melts any wax making it economical. The transparent lid generates sufficient heat and effectively melts the wax. It comes with a removable convenient melting pot and is made from high-quality material that makes it safe to use. The wax chips are used to wax any body part, including sensitive areas. We recommend this kit for its ability to melt any wax. Provided in the kit are a wax heater, 100 gms wax beans, and ten wooden spatulas. This wax heater is lightweight and easy to use anywhere. Add it to your cart today.